Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior nurses at Wigan’s hospitals are now more easily identifiable thanks to their brightly coloured new uniforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients and their loved ones will immediately know which members of staff are ward leaders, matrons and senior leaders at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

The new uniforms have been introduced as part of a strategy for improvement, which is being led by chief nursing officer Kev Parker-Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of the strategy is listening to the opinions and experiences of patients and their loved ones and learning from them.

Nursing staff Brad Price, Lauren Clay, Peter Burgess and Natasha Rigby in their new uniforms

Mr Parker-Evans said: “Our ward leaders and matrons really want to be visible. They want our patients and relatives to know who they are and what role they are doing. There is a real focus on them being visible and patient-facing, so they are out there.

"We have put them in quite noticeable uniforms, so people know when they see a bright purple uniform, that’s a matron and they can approach them.

"We want to start managing people’s concerns informally at the point of them happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Price, Lauren Clay, Peter Burgess and Natasha Rigby in the new nursing uniforms at Wigan Infirmary

Ward leaders – who have accountability for a ward or department – now wear navy blue uniforms with a red stripe, while there are purple uniforms with a navy blue trim for matrons, who manage ward leaders and a group of wards.

Members of the senior leadership team wear black uniforms with a red stripe, while Mr Parker-Evans and his deputy have two red stripes.

So far the new scrub-style uniforms are proving to be popular.

Mr Parker-Evans said: “Staff are really proud of the new uniforms. They are really proud of what it means and really proud that it all fits in nicely in terms of launching the strategy. It’s almost a fresh approach to their roles.

Kev Parker-Evans, chief nursing officer at WWL

“They are all incredibly proud to be senior nurses at WWL.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said they were also a hit with patients, as they clearly stand out and people know who to speak to if they have any concerns.

This has been seen when Mr Parker-Evans and his senior team go to the wards and departments every Friday, providing a visible presence to staff and patients and finding out what has happened that week.

He said: “We have had a few patients stopping people. I was walking down a corridor and someone stopped a matron to ask what the uniform was. When we do our senior walk-about, people ask what our uniforms mean.

"They are bright and you can’t miss them when they are out and about, which is why we have done it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important because a matron role is a figurehead, as well as the ward leader role.”

The uniforms have been introduced as part of the new strategy, which was created after listening to patients, relatives and staff about what the trust was doing well and what could be done better.

It is called Delivery of Fundamentals and focuses on providing the basics – or the fundamentals – of care.

Mr Parker-Evans said: “Our patients and staff are telling us we could do better at delivering the basics every time for every patient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundamentals have six strands, which have been brought together to create the acronym “WE CARE”.

That stands for: we deliver fundamentals of care for patients every time; encouraging people to speak up while seeking feedback; care for each other so we can care for our patients; advocate the right care in the right place with the right skill every time; reduce avoidable harm; and embrace kindness, openness, inclusivity and compassion in all that we do.

These fundamentals are being displayed across the hospitals so patients are aware of them, while staff have also been informed, with one division holding an event.

The strategy includes values, priorities and integration through Wigan Council’s Progress with Unity banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve themes have been identified – one for each month of the year – and each ward, department and service can choose what to do with that theme and how to make improvements in line with it.

April is patient experience month, while other themes have covered falls and nutrition and hydration.

A lot of work is taking place with patients and those with lived experiences, who are getting involved at all levels, even with the recruitment of senior nurses.

Mr Parker-Evans said: “We want our patients and relatives and carers to be part of this with us. Anyone who wants to be a lived experience partner, any patients who want to have a voice, we have a team who will welcome them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am happy for anyone to contact me or the team. The more patients’ voices we have, the more we can make a difference.”

There is also a new complaints process, with the patient and their family at the centre of the response.

Mr Parker-Evans hopes the new strategy will make a big difference.

He said: “No two patients are the same. This isn’t prescriptive, as in everyone doing the same thing, the wards and departments can almost prescribe what they are going to do to make it happen and the difference it will make for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is absolutely a culture shift across the organisation in terms of values and these fundamentals.

"We absolutely don’t get it right every time. I think we are open and transparent enough to understand that, which is why we want to make a difference and hear people, so we get it right every time.”