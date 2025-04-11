Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An MP has pledged to fight “tooth and nail” to save a Wigan fibre glass factory at risk of closure.

Electric Glass Fiber UK (EGFU), in Hindley Green, is the subject of a strategic review by its Japanese owner Nippon Electric Glass, which could see it sold or even shut down.

It means 250 jobs are at risk at the firm, which makes fibre glass for wind turbine blades, vehicles, trains and planes.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons is now doing what he can to prevent the factory being closed and has written to Jonathan Reynolds, secretary of state for business and trade, to request an urgent meeting.

Josh Simons MP

Mr Simons said: "It's vital that in an increasingly insecure world, we have the jobs, skills and manufacturing we need here at home in Britain. That's why I am fighting tooth and nail to secure the future of the Electric Glass Fiber UK site in south Hindley.

"I have written to the secretary of state for business and trade to request an urgent meeting. I'm also in contact with the Department for Energy Security, GMB union and people across Government. We must prioritise supply chains and secure the future of factories like this.”

In his letter to Mr Reynolds, Mr Simons explained he visited the site recently and discussed the issues faced by the firm.

Electric Glass Fiber UK, on Leigh Road, Hindley Green

He wrote: “As the Prime Minister has been arguing, supply chain resilience is vital in our insecure world. We live in an era of global instability in which where critical goods are produced matters more than ever. The closure of this site threatens supply chains for critical industries for our energy independence, transport infrastructure and future industrial base.

"Areas like Wigan have seen deindustrialisation for decades – to put money back in the pockets of working people, we must ensure that this does not continue further.”

Nippon announced the two-month review would take place as the company faced “a challenging competitive environment with high prices for raw materials, energy and logistics costs, leading to sluggish sales”.

A statement said: “The strategic review will consider various options, including the possibility of selling EGFU or forming strategic partnerships. However, if no optimal option is found, we may have to consider the potential cessation of EGFU's operations.”