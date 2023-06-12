NHS bosses prepare for junior doctors to walk out of hospitals for 72-hour strike

Junior doctors at all NHS hospitals across Greater Manchester – including Wigan’s hospitals – are planning to strike from 6.59am on Wednesday, June 14 until 7am on Saturday, June 17 in an ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.

The NHS in Greater Manchester expects this to have a significant impact on services and is planning how to prioritise patients with urgent needs.

Junior doctor Behnaz Pourmohammadi on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary during industrial action earlier this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has plans to manage additional demand, including more beds, better help for people returning home who still need some care support and additional capacity for GP appointments.

A system of mutual aid and support between hospitals and ambulance sites is in place, diverts agreed between hospitals and an additional push to discharge people who are well enough to leave hospital.

NHS Greater Manchester is asking people to only call 999 or go to an A&E department if it is a medical or mental health emergency, when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Alternative care is available from GPs, NHS 111 Online or pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As warmer weather is predicted on the days of the planned strike action, NHS GM is also reminding people to enjoy the sun safely, stay hydrated, drink sensibly if drinking alcohol, use sun cream and stay cool in the shade.

The NHS aims to go ahead with planned procedures, especially for patients in greatest clinical need, and will contact anyone whose appointment needs to be rescheduled.

Dilraj Sandher, executive medical director for Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of NHS acute medical directors in Greater Manchester, said: “We are working hard to minimise disruption to services and it is important, irrespective of any industrial action, that members of the public do not hesitate to come forward to access care if they need it.