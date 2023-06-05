Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will down their stethoscopes and scalpels from 7am on Wednesday, June 14 until 7am on Saturday, June 17.

As with previous periods of industrial action, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is reassuring the public that it has robust plans in place to provide care for those who need it most.

Junior doctors are preparing for three-day strike action, in the ongoing pay dispute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical director Prof Sanjay Arya said: “Patient safety is our utmost priority every single day at WWL and it will remain as such during this latest period of industrial action.

"It’s vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable, which is why we put our focus in maintaining, life, limb and sight-saving services, as well as elective services for our patients who are most in need.

“We completely respect our junior doctors as colleagues and as members of the British Medical Association, and it is their right to take this kind of industrial action against the Government.

“As a trust, we are incredibly grateful to the public for the support they have given us during continually challenging times, but I must ask that everyone continues to help us by choosing the most appropriate services available to you, and by avoiding our emergency department in Wigan unless it is for a life, limb or sight-threatening emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The most important thing here is the safety and comfort of our patients, so I would also like to encourage our community to help their loved ones by being on hand to collect them or assist in their discharge process when they’re well enough to return to their normal place of residence.

"This will not only help to make patients feel as supported as possible when they leave our hospitals, but it will also free up hospital beds for those who need our care the most.”