Analysis shows that of the 3,035,698 urgent cancer referrals in the last year (March 2023 – February 2024), 430,687 were in the North West.

In the past decade, urgent cancer referrals have more than doubled in the region from 173,471 in the same period ten years ago (March 2013 – February 2014).

The NHS is committed to diagnosing more cancers at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat. More cancers than ever before are being caught at stages one and two.

Last week the NHS exceeded its 28-day faster diagnosis target for the first time, with more than three quarters of people (78.3 per cent) in the North West receiving the all clear or a definitive diagnosis within four weeks.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England North West said: “It’s great news that the NHS in the North West has referred more people for urgent cancer checks, which plays such an import part in more cancers being detected at earlier stages, when it is easier to treat and more likely to be successful.

“Across the North West we’re reaching into communities to ensure people are receive more diagnoses sooner, including NHS targeted lung health check trucks and community diagnostics centres.

“I would encourage anyone who had who has any signs or symptoms they’re worried about to come forward and get checked out at your GP practice, as soon as you can.

“Talking about cancer helps saves lives too, so if you're seeing friends and loved ones who have health concerns, do encourage them to get checked too – the NHS wants to see people at the earliest opportunity.”

As well as NHS targeted lung health check trucks, community diagnostic centres and surgical hubs to help the faster diagnosis and treatment of cancer, the NHS also continues to drive cancer awareness messages in underwear at popular supermarkets and on urinal mats in pubs and at football grounds.