Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leslie Baron was fatally injured when a car collided with a motorbike he was riding on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Billinge Road at around 7.15pm on Saturday April 13.

Leslie and his passenger both became unseated and suffered serious injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old known as Lez to family and friends was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

Leslie Baron

Because of the impact, his passenger 21-year-old Lewis Durham died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail.

Paying tribute to Leslie, his family said: “It is with a heavy heart that we write this message in tribute to Leslie Baron, known to us as ‘Lez’.

"He was a much-loved brother, uncle, and a friend to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would firstly like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public for all their efforts in helping him at the scene of the collision.

"We extend our praise to the hospital staff at Aintree Hospital also.

“Lez was a larger-than-life character who loved his dogs, riding his motorbike, and playing golf.

"He would do anything for anyone.

"He will be missed deeply by us all.