NHS Greater Manchester launches Green Plan to fight climate change and protect health

Climate change is already harming health in Greater Manchester from worsening asthma to heat-related illness and it’s hitting the most vulnerable communities the hardest. That’s why NHS Greater Manchester has launched its Green Plan 2025–28 setting out how it will cut carbon and create a greener, climate-ready NHS that protects people and the planet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the ambitious plan there are three goals:

Net zero by 2038 for NHS emissions such as introducing energy saving measures by using LED lighting and insulation. Using renewable energy like air and ground source heat pumps and solar panels to heat buildings rather than fossil fuels.

Net zero by 2045 for emissions the NHS can influence including: Taking net zero and social value into account when awarding contracts. Piloting reusable or remanufactured products as alternatives to single-use items. Supporting our suppliers to assess and reduce their carbon footprints.

NHS logo

A climate-ready NHS that supports nature, cuts pollution, and promotes health.

Greater Manchester was the first integrated care system to declare a “climate emergency”. It published its first Green Plan in 2022 and in July 2025 published a second Green Plan with an updated set of priorities over 2025 to 2028.

Since then, the NHS in Greater Manchester has reduced its carbon footprint by almost 10% (25,000 tonnes of carbon), that’s the same as taking 18,000 cars off the road for a year.

Local green action:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust: the Community IV (intravenous) Therapy Team switched to 24-hour devices, which require one visit per day instead of the traditional three or four visits, cutting thousands of car journeys and saving 26,000 single-use plastics - winning Green Initiative of the Year at the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards.

Kirkholt Medical Centre, Rochdale: actively promoting greener inhaler use has cut the equivalent of 1,500 kg of emissions every month, helping both lungs and the planet.

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust: successfully secured £5.1m for solar panels and battery storage solutions, estimated lifetime savings of £12.75m.

Walking aids: all acute NHS trusts that give walking aids have schemes to collect and reuse them. Each year, over 5,000 aids are reused, saving more than £62,000.

What’s next?

The new Green Plan builds on progress since 2019 by:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Expanding digital and virtual healthcare where appropriate to reduce unnecessary travel.

• Boosting walking, cycling, wheeling, and public transport for staff, patients and visitors by making it easier to use public transport and helping more people claim travel cost reimbursements.

• Cutting emissions from NHS estates through energy efficiency upgrades.

• Reducing medicines waste and promoting low-carbon alternatives in care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Creating greener spaces and supporting natural environments across NHS sites for healthier, happier communities.

Dr Francis Collett-White, Sustainability Clinical Lead (Primary Care), NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Greater Manchester is improving respiratory care by making sure patients use their inhalers in the most effective way, by using low carbon inhalers and supporting self-management. We're also working with TfGM to promote sustainable travel to reduce air pollution and with the GMCA to improve vulnerable people’s poorly insulated homes. We can all live in a healthier, cleaner, greener and fairer city but it takes strong consistent action from everyone.

Warren Heppolette Chief Officer for Strategy, Innovation and Population Health, NHS Greater Manchester, said: “The climate emergency is a health emergency. Its effects are already being felt across Greater Manchester, especially in disadvantaged communities. Our new Green Plan builds on the strong progress we have already made. We are embedding greener, fairer, healthier principles into everything we do.”

Find out more:

Find out about greener travel options and support from Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM)

Find out more from NHS Greater Manchester what transport support is available to help you get to your health appointments.

Healthcare professionals: explore opportunities to improve patient’s physical activity through GM Moving.

The Green Plan update coincides with Mode Shift Month, a nationwide month-long celebration of greener travel including walking, cycling, wheeling, and shared travel. Choosing greener ways to travel cuts emissions while boosting physical and mental health.