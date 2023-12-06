Wigan people are being asked to make a gift of blood this Christmas and help the NHS over the challenging winter period by booking and sticking to their upcoming appointments to make sure each one turns into a vital lifesaving donation.

Winter is always a challenge for blood stocks with cold weather, seasonal illnesses, and busier diaries.

The only two days of the year that donations are not collected are Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with appointments available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

In the three weeks over last Christmas and new year, hospitals needed 1,000 more units of blood than the NHS was able to collect in this period, demonstrating how vulnerable blood stocks can be over the festive season.

This did not affect the supply of lifesaving blood to patients.

Donors are being asked to make an appointment to donate over the Christmas and New Year period if they don’t already have one, and to keep their appointment if they have already made one.

If there is a need to cancel, please give as much notice as possible so someone else can take the slot.

People who have registered as a donor but not yet made an appointment to give blood are also encouraged to take that next step and make their first donation.

Mark Chambers, director of donor experience at NHS Blood and Transplant said:

“We’re encouraging all of our amazing blood donors to please book and keep their appointments and help us save lives this Christmas.

“Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas.

"Many patients will need transfusions over the festive period as treatment for a blood condition or cancer, or due to surgery, childbirth, or an accident.

“We’d also love to welcome anyone giving blood for the first time.

"If you don’t know your blood type you will find out after donating – you might find out you have the type patients especially need.

“It only takes an hour to give blood and each donation can help save or improve up to three lives.”

Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery.

Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.