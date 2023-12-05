Archaeologists to take over the Wigan Galleries redevelopment site to search for historic artefacts

Archaeologists are set to be brought into the Galleries redevelopment site in Wigan to look for historic artefacts – potentially from the Roman and medieval period.

The council has confirmed that archaeological work is due to take place once the demolition phase of the site is completed early next year.

The £135m redevelopment of Wigan town centre would see a new market hall created as well as a six screen, 700-seat cinema, multi-lane bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, a climbing wall and a wide range of other indoor leisure activities.

Rather more delicate excavations will be taking place on the site of the former Galleries than there has been of late

The multi-media centre, which will house a large proportion of the assets, will also include public events space and a games arcade along with a range of bar and restaurant establishments.

Following the first phase of works, 483 homes across seven new residential buildings will be constructed, as well as a 144-bedroom hotel and a retirement living complex. Before any of this can be built though, an archaeological investigation needs to take place as the earthworks may destroy or disturb any surviving archaeological remains.

A report stated that the historical remains on the site would most likely relate to the 18th and 19th century, but Roman and medieval findings are still a possibility.

A report reads: “If found, the post-medieval remains would potentially be of local significance and earlier remains, such as Roman or medieval remains, would be of regional significance.”

What the view down Standishgate will look like after the development of the new multi-media centre at old Galleries site in Wigan

The archaeological assessment of the site has been taken into consideration during planning and is part of the schedule of works. There is no delay expected as a result of the archaeology works, the council has confirmed.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Planning permission for the Galleries redevelopment was granted subject to a number of conditions, including archaeological works. This requires archaeological fieldwork to be completed, together with post‐excavation analysis and reporting, and the creation of a project archive and agreement on how any findings could be made available.