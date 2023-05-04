NHS North West vaccinates more than half of care home residents against Covid in first few weeks of spring campaign

As of April 27, roving teams of NHS staff had visited more than 60 per cent of the care homes in the North West, delivering life-saving protection to those most at risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

Around 800,000 people in the North West became eligible for the latest dose, as part of the current spring booster campaign, which began jabbing those in care homes, on April 3.

Everyone else who is eligible, including people aged 75 and over and those with weakened immune systems, have been able to book an appointment on the National Booking Service or on the NHS App since April 17.

Since the largest and fastest vaccination drive in NHS history began, about 18 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the North West

Latest data shows that the North West has delivered more than 100,000 spring doses, and NHS teams will continue to visit care homes and deliver vaccinations to those eligible at hundreds of sites across the region, until the offer ends on June 30.

The NHS will this week send one million invitations nationally to people aged 75 and over, and those who received an invite at the start of the programme, people aged 85 and over, will receive a reminder to book their spring dose.

However, people who are eligible don’t have to wait to be invited, and can book an appointment today.

As well as the spring booster, the current evergreen offer of at least two Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone aged five and over, on or before August 31 2022 will also end on June 30 this year.

This means that any adult who has yet to have a first dose of the vaccine, who wants to also have the second dose before the offer ends, will need to have the initial vaccination by Friday May 5, which will allow for the recommended interval between the doses.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director for commissioning and senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme at NHS England – North West, said: “It is testament to the hard work of NHS staff, partners and volunteers in the North West that more than half of eligible older adults living in care homes in the region have got the best protection against becoming very ill with Covid-19, due to the spring booster dose. Their commitment to protecting our most vulnerable communities is incredible.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible for the spring dose to come forward as soon as you can, to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“The final spring vaccination appointments, as well as the final evergreen appointments will be offered on June 30, so if you’re yet to have a first, second or booster dose, book an appointment on the NHS App, the National Booking Service or find a walk in centre, which is close and convenient to you, as soon as you can before the offer ends.”

Those who are invited for a spring booster dose should ensure that their appointment is scheduled at least three months from their last dose. The last date to book a spring booster dose is 29 June, with the final spring vaccinations on the following day, June 30.