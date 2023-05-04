Wigan man suffered "life-changing injuries" in an attack, a court hears as his assailant is spared jail

Kyle Brummell had been "minding his own business" in a Mathew Street bar when he was knocked unconscious by James Guy in an unprovoked assault.

He was left in a coma, spent a month in hospital and needed therapy to regain his speech. He has been left unable to do his job as a roofer and has suffered eight seizures.

James Guy inflicted injuries from which his victim may never recover, Liverpool Crown Court heard

Liverpool Crown Court heard today (Wed) that 35-year-old Brummell had been out celebrating his friend's birthday on the afternoon of June 11 last year.

The group, all from Wigan, were "dancing, laughing and enjoying themselves" in Hardy's bar when one of their number - Mark Edwards - spilled his drink onto Guy, said Joanne Moore, prosecuting.

Guy, 37, responded by tipping his beer over the man's head. CCTV footage was played to the court in which Mr Edwards was then seen throwing an unknown object at the defendant.

The defendant retaliated by punching Mr Brummell once to the left-hand side of his face and he fell from a bar stool sitting his head.

Miss Moore said that he remained unconscious on the dance floor for around 40 minutes, and was only revived once he was taken to Aintree Hospital.

Mr Brummell suffered "significant swelling” and a bleed on the brain, was put on a ventilator and remained in intensive care for two days.

He spent a total of four weeks in hospital.

The prosecutor said he had been "sitting minding his own business" at the time of the incident, adding: "This was an unprovoked attack on a person who he had never met before - it has had a massive effect and will likely have an effect for many more years to come.

“This was no doubt a day out which everybody was enjoying, but ended with life-changing injuries as a result of the defendant's actions."

Guy left the premises following the assault, but later handed himself in at a police station after an appeal by Merseyside Police.

In an impact statement Mr Brummell described himself as having previously been a "fit and healthy person" but said that "has all changed".

He said he was in a coma for a "number of days" afterwards, while it was a "number of weeks before he was able to put a sentence together" - requiring speech and language therapy to correct the issue - and "struggled to recognise his own parents".

He has been left unable to work due to the risk of falling from the heights and suffers from anxiety, depression and blurred vision. Mr Brummell has had a total of eight seizures since with two resulting in further hospital treatment.

He also has Tourette's syndrome, which he says has "got 100 times worse" since the incident including developing new tics.

In his statement he revealed how he "almost burned his house down" as he forgot he was cooking food and only remembered once his mum had returned home.

Mr Brummell added: "I don't believe I will ever make a full recovery. This is something I will have to live with for the rest of my life."

Guy, a married dad-of-two, of Bradfield Road, Crewe, pleaded guilty to wounding. He has no previous convictions.

Rosemary Proctor, defending, said that Guy was a hard worker and a good father and dad, who understood that the victim had suffered a grave and life-changing injury.

"Up until this offence, it can be said his contribution to the lives of others and society was wholly positive. Mr Guy is under no illusions as to the gravity of what he did that evening.

"That split second decision had devastating consequences and he is deeply ashamed. He doesn't intend to put himself in that situation again."

The judge, Recorder Nicola Daley sentenced him to 21 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He also has to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and 12 days rehabilitation activities.

She also imposed a 56-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and ordered him to pay £275 costs.

Recorder Daly said, “All that appears to have happened is somebody has accidentally knocked into you.

"That - within a minute, maybe less - has led to some obvious bad feeling. There may have been something thrown at you, but you lost your temper - whatever it was, you were not justified in going over and punching him to the floor.

"His injuries continue to have a massive impact on his life and are likely to for many years to come.”

She told him that “but for his genuine remorse you could have been going to prison."

