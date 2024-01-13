Nominations for health and care champions of Wigan now open for regional awards night

Health and care champions across Wigan can now be nominated for a regional award.

Organised by NHS Greater Manchester, individuals are recognised for the exemplary contributions across the whole health and care workforce and stories are as inspirational as ever.

In addition to regular favourites such as Community Champion, Collaborative Champion and Rising Star, a new category has also been introduced for 2024 – Team of the Year. It looks to recognise the value of good teamwork across our health and care services and nominations can be submitted until Friday March 15.

Nominations are now open for the Greater Manchester Champions Awards 2024

The event is supported by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and were established in 2018. Following a brief spell of virtual events, it returned to a face-to-face event in 2023 with a record number of nominations received.

Last year’s winners included a consultant paediatrician at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Rising Star care coordinator, who started her journey as an Afghan refugee and even a barber from Bolton, who took home the Community Champion Award

Nominations can be completed by colleagues or members of the public who wish to see an individual or team’s hard work acknowledged. Members of the community can also say a special thank you by nominating in the People’s Champion category, which is open for patients and service users only.

The shortlist will be announced in the spring and winners will be revealed at a sponsored live ceremony in the summer. Nominations can be submitted here.

Janet Wilkinson, Chief People Officer, NHS Greater Manchester, said: “After the success of the 2023 awards, I am delighted to announce that the Health and Care Champion Awards are back again for a fifth year. The awards are a great opportunity to recognise and thank all the people of Greater Manchester who go above and beyond at work or in their community.

“Our health and care services are under immense pressures, but people continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best possible care. These awards really are the perfect opportunity to say thanks to those who go that extra mile either at work or perhaps in their spare time, so please do take five minutes to nominate them today.”

