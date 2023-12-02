North West urged to back cancer plan that could help prevent deaths in Wigan

Cancer Research UK has set out plans that could reduce mortality rates in Wigan and the rest of the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This comes ahead of the next general election and the charity has published an ambitious plan, which if adopted, it says could help to avoid 20,000 deaths across the UK by 2040.

For the North West, this could be an estimated 2,300 fewer people losing their lives to the disease each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed with insight from both cancer patients and experts, Longer better lives: a manifesto for cancer research and care outlines five key missions to speed up progress in preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer. The charity has said that huge strides forward have been made in battling the disease – as survival rates have doubled in the last 50 years.

Cancer Research UK has outlined what the government must do following the general election

Despite the progress made in treatment, it has warned that the NHS services is in crisis and with half a million cases a year projected by 2040 – 58,000 of which could be in the North West. As a result there is a risk that the progress could stall.

The UK still lags behind comparable countries when it comes to cancer survival, the charity said, and called on all political parties to make cancer a top priority in their party manifestos. Whoever assumes office following the election must commit to developing a 10-year cancer plan and urgent action is required to address more than £1bn funding gap for research into the illness.

To tackle these complex challenges head on, the charity recommended that a nation-wide movement on cancer, spearheaded by a National Cancer Council accountable to the Prime Minister, which brings government, the life sciences sector, charities and scientific experts together, is established. Measures to end cancers caused by smoking has also been called for, by improving early detection of cancer through initiatives such as lung screening programmes.

Nick Grimshaw has backed the campaign

As part of the drive to make the next general election a turning point for people affected by cancer, Cancer Research UK has also enlisted the support of the public. Supporters are being urged to sign an open letter to party leaders at cruk.org/letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys, said: “We've made huge progress in beating cancer over the last 50 years - but it remains the defining health issue of our time. Cases are rising and we estimate that half a million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the UK every year by 2040. People continue to face unacceptable delays to diagnosis and treatment and the UK lags behind comparable countries when it comes to cancer survival.

“The public expect and deserve action. We calculate that the recommendations made within our Manifesto for Cancer Research and Care, will reduce cancer mortality by 15% by 2040 - helping avoid 20,000 cancer deaths in the UK every year. But only if we act now. I urge everyone to support the manifesto and sign our open letter to party leaders. The prize is a legacy of life-saving cancer research and care that will benefit the UK for decades to come.”

The manifesto has garnered celebrity support from broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, who was motivated to get involved by the loss of his father to bladder cancer in 2016. He appears alongside Ted Lasso star, Nick Mohammed, as well as cancer survivors and researchers in a powerful short film rallying people to the cause.

Nick said: “We must turn the tide on cancer because the problem is growing. The fact that half a million people in the UK could be diagnosed with the disease by 2040 is an alarming statistic and one that will send shockwaves through so many families like mine.

“New tools and technologies offer the potential for us to make huge leaps forward in our understanding of cancer and how to beat it. But the future promise this offers for people affected by cancer isn’t guaranteed. We need to back research.

"Cancer Research UK’s plan offers politicians clear direction on how they can help turn hope into reality - meaning more families will be able to spend more moments with the people they love. As someone who understands the devastation a cancer diagnosis can bring all too well, this is something we should all get behind.”