Organiser's disappointment after no-one turns up to new Wigan men's mental health session

New sessions aimed at helping with male mental health issues got off to a bad start when not one person turned up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation Empathy attempted to host its first men’s support group on the evening of November 13 to provide a male-only space where they can share their personal challenges.

Caroline Sephton, the founder, and director of the company was “very disappointed” that nobody turned up to the session last night and hopes to see some interest as the weeks go on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empathy welcomes everyone to go in and have a brew and a chat and most importantly not to be embarrassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community interest company, located on Library Street, Wigan, had noticed a lack of male-only spaces for those who felt they needed someone to talk to. And with nearly half their clients being male they decided it was time to start a male-only evening session.

“It’s really important to show that we are interested in talking to Men” Caroline said.

Empathy welcomes everyone to go in and have a brew and a chat and most importantly not to be embarrassed.

Caroline said “We all suffer and there is people who are able to help. Whatever you are going through don’t be silent”.