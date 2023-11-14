News you can trust since 1853
Organiser's disappointment after no-one turns up to new Wigan men's mental health session

New sessions aimed at helping with male mental health issues got off to a bad start when not one person turned up.
By Sophie Lyon
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
The organisation Empathy attempted to host its first men’s support group on the evening of November 13 to provide a male-only space where they can share their personal challenges.

Caroline Sephton, the founder, and director of the company was “very disappointed” that nobody turned up to the session last night and hopes to see some interest as the weeks go on.

Empathy welcomes everyone to go in and have a brew and a chat and most importantly not to be embarrassed.
The community interest company, located on Library Street, Wigan, had noticed a lack of male-only spaces for those who felt they needed someone to talk to. And with nearly half their clients being male they decided it was time to start a male-only evening session.

“It’s really important to show that we are interested in talking to Men” Caroline said.

Caroline said “We all suffer and there is people who are able to help. Whatever you are going through don’t be silent”.

The next meeting will be at the Empathy offices at 16 Library Street, Wigan, on November 27 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

