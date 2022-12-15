Outbreak of group A strep confirmed at Wigan primary school
Parents are being urged to look out for the signs of group A strep after an outbreak at a Wigan school.
The illness – which can cause scarlet fever, impetigo and other infections – has hit the headlines after the deaths of 16 children in the UK in recent months.
It has now been confirmed that there has been an outbreak among pupils at Orrell Holgate Primary Academy.
Headteacher Gail Worrall said: “Public health guidelines clarify an outbreak as two or more cases in the same year group. When we met this criterion last week we immediately shared information with parents so that they could be vigilant too.
"We further enhanced hygiene measures such as hand washing and keeping commonly used surfaces clean.”
The diagnosis of several pupils at the school with group A strep will be a concern for parents.
Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases, and while the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes it can cause life-threatening invasive group A streptococcal disease.
GP surgeries and pharmacies around the country are already being inundated with requests from concerned parents for antibiotics for children.
But Wigan Council’s director of public health Rachael Musgrave insists the illness is still “very uncommon”.
She urged people to be aware of the main symptoms of a group A strep illness, which can include a sore throat, headache, strawberry tongue or tonsils, a fine, pinkish or red body rash with rougher skin that feels like sandpaper, and a high temperature.
She said: “Group A strep is a bacteria that can cause scarlet fever and other infections such as strep throat, which are usually mild and can be treated easily. Please visit NHS.uk, contact 111 online or your GP surgery if your child has symptoms of this infection so they can be assessed for treatment.
“In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive group A strep (iGAS).
“There has been a slightly higher number of these cases than expected at this time of year and very sadly, a small number of deaths in the UK.
“We know that the news is worrying for parents, but we would like to stress that while we are seeing an increase in cases in children across the country, iGAS remains very uncommon.
“There a lots of winter bugs circulating that can make your child feel unwell, that mostly aren’t cause for alarm.
“However, make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is getting worse after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat or respiratory infection. Look out for signs such as a fever that won’t go down, dehydration, extreme tiredness and difficulty breathing.”
As group A strep is spread by close contact with an infected person, people are being reminded to wash their hands, catch coughs or sneezes in a tissue, and keep away from others when feeling unwell.
Parents concerned that their child is poorly and getting worse are advised to call their GP or NHS 111.