Makerfield MP Josh Simons has welcomed an increase in funding for public health services in Wigan.

The cash injection is part of a £200 million national funding boost to the Public Health Grant – the biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending under the Conservatives.

As part of the Government’s plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities, local public health services will be given more money to deliver prevention programmes, tailored to their residents.

Wigan will receive £30,500,719m to help drive key health services from smoking cessation to addiction recovery and children’s health, and to help fund family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public services in the local area.

The Government is currently running a national conversation to help build a health service fit for the future and shape a new 10 Year Health Plan for England.

The plan will set out how it can focus on preventing sickness, not just treating it, with the investment in line with this aim.

Josh Simons said: “I know that declining access to health services is something people in all the towns of Makerfield are angry about.

"But, after nearly a decade of cuts under the Tories, we’re now making a change.

"This funding for Wigan is really high, and a great sign for the Government investing in our area.

“Along with the additional help for Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh NHS Trust to bring down waiting lists, this funding will help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from getting ill, and relieve pressure on the NHS.

"That means more money for school nurses, children's health services, sexual health clinics, and support to stop smoking – all helping our focus on preventing you from getting ill, and providing healthcare in our communities.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said: “Lord Darzi’s investigation into the NHS found that children are sicker today than a decade ago, and adults are falling into ill-health earlier in life.

“Prevention is better than cure. If we can reach people earlier and help them stay healthy, this extra investment will pay for itself several times over in reduced demand on the NHS and by keeping people in work.

“Whether it’s supporting people to quit smoking, giving children a healthy start to life, or providing addiction recovery services, this investment as part of the government’s plan for change will make a real difference in communities across the country.

“After a decade of cuts to public health, this government is committed to shifting the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is.”