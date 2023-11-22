Pharmacy reforms to bring new services to Wigan's high street
Pharmacies across the country will begin offering the new contraceptive service in December with almost half a million women able to access the pill next year without needing to contact their GP first.
The rollout is part of the NHS and government’s primary care access recovery plan, announced by the head of the NHS and the Prime Minister in May, which committed to making it quicker and easier for millions of people to access healthcare on their high street.
Pharmacists will also ramp up the number of life-saving blood pressure checks given to at-risk patients over the next year with a commitment to deliver 2.5 million a year by Spring 2025 – up from 900,000 carried out last year.
It is estimated this could prevent more than 1,350 heart attacks and strokes in the first year.
Beginning from early next year, patients will also be able to get treatment for seven common conditions directly from a pharmacy, without the need for a GP appointment or prescription.
The new service will cover sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.
The ambitious blueprint aims to free up to 10 million GP appointments a year by next winter and give the public more choice in where and how they access care.
GP and Medical Director for Primary Care in the North West Dr Paula Cowan said:
“The care and support people receive from their local pharmacy is rightly highly valued by patients and so it is essential we use the expertise, skills and convenience of community pharmacies to make it as easy as possible for people to get the help they need.
“With an ageing population, we know we need to further expand and transform the way we provide care for our local communities and make these services fit for the future and so we are also working towards making a range of services available for patients on the high street – not only is this better for patients but also ensures that patients are seeing the most appropriate clinician and service to meet their clinical needs”.
“The NHS has changed a lot in the last 75 years and we need to ensure we are modernising primary care, be that the care you are receiving in general practice or in a community pharmacy. We have a range of expert support available and continuing to increase access to this expertise is our priority.”
As more pharmacies begin offering the contraceptive service, nhs.uk web page will be updated so women can check which pharmacy near to them is offering access to contraception.
For the first time across England, women will be able to walk into their local pharmacy to be supplied oral contraception for the first time, in addition to being able to receive their next supply.
The plans, known as Pharmacy First, aim to utilise high street chemists more effectively as part of the wider primary care recovery plan and help improve access to general practice by freeing up appointments.
Dr Cowan added: “I’m delighted the changes that the NHS is making mean people will have new and convenient ways of accessing treatments for many common conditions.
"Contraception is essential for many women, and this is a big step forward in making these services easier for women to access.”
Community pharmacies are staffed by skilled and qualified health professionals.
"A consultation has already been launched to enable pharmacy technicians to supply and administer medicines and the responses are currently being reviewed.