Around half of the health centres in Wigan had issues with telephone access from just before 8am on Monday – the time when many practices open their phone lines for appointments.

A post on Kumar Family Practice’s Facebook page said: “We are currently experiencing technical problems with our main phone lines. For anything routine please try and call the surgery later on today or use Ask My GP. For anything potentially life threatening please dial 999. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients could not contact GP surgeries by phone this morning

Standish Medical Practice said: “Unfortunately we have a problem with our phones this morning, we are hoping to have this resolved as soon as possible.”

Shevington Surgery said: “Our phone lines are currently not working. We are trying to get the problem fixed and will update once we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The problem was reported to have been fixed by 8.30am.

Dr Tim Dalton, a GP and chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: “There was a temporary issue with the phone lines at approximately half of Wigan borough GP practices this morning.

"The issue was resolved before 8.30am and the phone lines have continued to operate as normal since. Online access to Ask My GP was not affected.

"I hope anyone who needed to contact their practice this morning has now managed to get through and we apologise for any concern caused.”