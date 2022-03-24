Martin Foster, 38, will visit 10 hospices on his route to raise awareness and funds for the care they provide.

As programme lead for GM Hospices, he is aware of the invaluable role hospices play in providing palliative and end-of-life care and the funding they need.

Martin Foster will run to hospices across Greater Manchester during his 100-mile challenge

He said: “People have a preconceived idea about what hospices are like and I have to admit I did too before I worked in this sector. It’s an expectation that they’re really sad places and only exist to support those who need care at the very end of their life. But, while obviously there are very sad times and end-of-life care is such an important part of what hospices offer, there’s so much more goes on too.

“Patients are cared for right through their journey and there’s a whole range of services that local people simply wouldn’t have access to if hospices didn’t exist. They rely heavily on their communities fundraising, and having worked so closely with them I just had to put my trainers on and do my bit to support them.”

Martin, from Urmston, will set off from Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley, visiting each of the hospices in the area – including Wigan and Leigh’s on Tuesday, March 29 – before finishing at Piccadilly Place in Manchester.

He is looking forward to seeing his wife Lucy and children Freddie, five, and Tilly, two, waiting for him on the finish line on Friday, April 1, along with colleagues and friends.

Sponsor Martin at www.gofundme.com/gmhospices