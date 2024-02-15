Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angela Ratcliffe has become a local celebrity by organising colourful charity events and sporting outlandish wigs and now she is on a mission to do another one.

At 6.30pm on Saturday March 2, the DW Stadium will be the venue for a Pink Party which is being billed as “an evening of fun and fund-raising, with a three-course meal, entertainment and an auction.”

Everyone attending is encouraged to wear something (if not everything) pink and all proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Now.

Cancer survivor Angela Ratcliffe, known on social media as Wig-on-Her, as she put on a variety of wigs during her Cancer treatment, pictured with her dad Chris Rimmer, outside the DW Stadium, Wigan, where she will host her Pink Party, an evening of fun and fund raising, with a three-course meal, entertainment and an auction, on Saturday March 2, for the Breast Cancer Now charity

The 39-year-old primary school teacher from Standish was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the summer of 2022, after discovering a lump in her left breast, and has since undergone chemotherapy.

TNBC is considered an aggressive cancer because it grows quickly, is more likely to have spread at the time it is found and accounts for 10 to 15 per cent of all breast tumors.

She is now in remission, but TNBC can have a habit of coming back and it would only be after five years without relapses that she can be more confident about the longer term.

Angela Ratcliffe is encouraging everyone to wear pink at her stadium party next month

In the meanwhile she is doing her level best to boost the funds of those carrying out research into the illness and its treatments.

Angela began wearing the wigs after her two children, who had coped remarkable well with her illness at first, were upset by the hair loss her treatment caused.

This led to her setting up a fund-raising page on Facebook called Wig-on-her.

Angela said: “We raised a good bit of money with our Wig Walk last summer but this isn’t so much the time of year for outdoor events so the next step was to organise something indoors, so here we are.

Angela in one of her famously colourful wigs during a previous money-spinner for Breast Cancer Now

"Breast Cancer Now is a brilliant cause and we are doing our best to raise money for the scientists’ work into the illness and its treatment. I am still having difficulties with my chemo and it would be nice to think that in future people would face a less gruelling time because of breakthroughs funded by the charity.

"People are going to be turning up in all kinds of pink outfits. I’ve heard there even might be a Pink Panther. It promises to be great fun.”