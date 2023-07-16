With industrial action continuing between now and 7am on Tuesday (18 July), services are likely to be impacted as junior doctors at all Greater Manchester’s NHS hospitals strike.

Junior doctors are continuing with their walk-out despite being made a six per cent “final” offer on pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned the Government that “doctors are in this for the long run” as it refused to call off industrial action after the Prime Minister accepted the recommendations of independent pay review bodies.

The latest strike by junior doctors began on Thursday

NHS 111 Online is the best first course of action, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111.

Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home, or with a trip to a local pharmacist.

Patient safety is the number one priority and NHS Greater Manchester continues to put plans in place so those who need urgent care will receive it – prioritising those needing emergency treatment such as threats to life and limb, critical care, neonatal care, and trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure people’s urgent needs can be met, the public should only call 999 or go to an emergency department if it is a medical or mental health emergency, when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Consultant doctors and dentists will also be taking strike action for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday 20 July until 7am on Saturday 22 July. During the two days of action, consultants will provide all emergency services though routine services will be impacted.

Hospitals will continue to do everything they can to go ahead with planned procedures and appointments – especially for patients in greatest clinical need – and will contact people if appointments need to be rescheduled. Those who have not been contacted, should attend their appointment as planned.