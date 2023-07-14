News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of double rape in Wigan town centre walks free after case collapses

A young man accused of twice raping a woman in Wigan town centre has walked free after the case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday March 12.

The 20-year-old of Elm Tree Road, Lowton, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates, but because of the seriousness of the case it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
However on this, the second appearance before a judge, the prosecution offered no evidence saying that information had emerged which had undermined the complaint.

A not guilty plea was officially recorded and the defendant was told he was free to go.

After the hearing a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “All cases are subject to continuous review by the CPS.

"Following a further review because of developments in the case, we concluded that there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction, therefore we have taken the decision to offer no evidence.”