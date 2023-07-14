Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday March 12.

The 20-year-old of Elm Tree Road, Lowton, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates, but because of the seriousness of the case it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Bolton Crown Court

However on this, the second appearance before a judge, the prosecution offered no evidence saying that information had emerged which had undermined the complaint.

A not guilty plea was officially recorded and the defendant was told he was free to go.

After the hearing a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “All cases are subject to continuous review by the CPS.