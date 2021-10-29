Pooh Bear and pals entertain Wigan youngsters warding off winter bug

Staff at Kumar Family Practice at Chandler Surgery in Poolstock dressed up as characters Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger much to the delight of the children and their parents during their recent nasal flu campaign.

Children aged two to three receive the nasal flu vaccination every year as its their best protection from flu. Those children who receive this reduce their chances of contracting flu and also have much less serious complications as it boosts their immunity.

The aim is to entertain the youngsters, urge other parents to get their children inoculated against influenza and remind residents they are still seeing patients in the practice despite the ongoing pandemic.

