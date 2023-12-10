Proactive measures taken by Greater Manchester Police to combat spiking this festive season

In what has been a collaborative effort, GMP has joined forces with the crime prevention team to raise awareness of risks of drink spiking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers took to the streets to proactively patrol the city centre, engaging with the public to educate them on the issue of spiking during the festive season.

The initiative was laucnehd with the view to provide individuals with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and others, with an emphasis on recognising the signs of spiking and additional preventive measures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police officers joined forces with the forcewide crime prevention team to enhance community safety and raise awareness about the risks associated with drink spiking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with the charity StopTopps, GMP funded the purchase of 5000 foil top drink lids which are versatile drink protectors designed to deter spikers. These lids are being distributed to busy and hotspot areas across Greater Manchester's night-time economies. The foil top lids are suitable for any drinking vessel commonly found in pubs and clubs, including cans, bottles, and glasses.

Additionally, GMP’s Crime Prevention Team secured further funding for 1,500 safety packs in September of this year, consisting of drink spiking prevention items such as bottle tops, glass tops and test strips.

Officers and staff across the force distributed these packs at events such as University freshers’ events and to official safe spaces contributing to the overall goal of creating a safer environment for everyone in Greater Manchester.

There is also posters displaying advice which have been prominently displayed across the city in various venues and hotspots to reach a wide audience. Leaflets were also distributed by officers to staff to provide further information.

This forcewide initiative has been designed to highlight the importance of personal safety, promptly reporting incidents to police, ensuring evidential opportunities are secured, and outlining the support available to those affected by spiking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate O'Connor, GMP's Crime Prevention Team said: "Our recent initiatives serve as a testament to the commitment of our officers and staff in the City Centre team and across the force, dedicated to protecting those who live and visit night-time economy hotspots in Greater Manchester.

"In partnership with StopTopps charity, we are currently distributing a number of preventative materials including foil lids and personal safety packs and from our recent evening of action, we distributed 200 foil lids in total in one night in Manchester City Centre with many more to be distributed across the force in the coming weeks running up to Christmas and New Year celebrations.