An urgent appeal for blood donors has been issued as part of National Blood Week.

NHS Greater Manchester is appealing to anyone who is eligible to donate amid critically low levels of O negative blood.

Blood donations are vital to the NHS to help save lives, but unfortunately a combination of factors means this crucial blood type is under particular pressure.

Four bank holidays, the Easter holidays and half-term break all falling within a six-week period have made maintaining steady stocks particularly challenging, as blood donations often drop off.

Blood donors are needed

O negative is the universal type that can be given safely given to anyone, making it a lifeline in emergencies.

Just eight per cent of the population have O negative blood but it makes up around 16 per cent of transfusions in hospitals.

Book an appointment at www.blood.co.uk, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23 to find your nearest session.