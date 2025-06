More than one in six adults in Wigan is suffering from depression, shocking new figures reveal.

And the numbers have gone up since the Covid pandemic.

The latest Public Health England statistics show more than 6.6 million people in England were living with depression in 2022-23, the highest figure since records began in 2012.

A spokesperson for the charity Rethink Mental Illness said the "unsurprising" increase may have been fuelled by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

In Wigan there were 45,874 adults with depression in 2022-23, making up 16.8 per cent of adults in the area registered with a GP.

This was a slight increase on the year before, when it was 15.9, and more than in 2019-20, before the Covid pandemic, when it was 14.7 per cent.

The figures are based on unresolved diagnoses of depression as recorded on patients' GP records since April 2006. They do not account for those suffering with the condition but still waiting for a formal diagnosis.

Jeremy Bernhaut, head of policy and influencing at Rethink Mental Illness, said depression can have a "devastating" effect, and quick access to treatment is "essential to enable recovery".

However, he added it could be "an encouraging sign" more people now recognise the symptoms and are seeking help for mental health issues.

He added: "While the nation’s mental health is often measured through NHS statistics, it’s vital to remember the real-life experiences of the people behind the statistics and resource the NHS to meet the rising demand for support."

He called for a "whole society approach", requiring action from across government departments.

The highest rate of depression in England was found in Blackpool, where 21.6 per cent of the population was diagnosed. It was followed by the Wirral (21.4 per cent) and Knowsley (20.4 per cent).

The 10 local authority areas with the lowest rates were all in London. Westminster led the way with 6.43, followed by Ealing (6.9 per cent) and Newham (seven per cent).

The North West has the highest percentage of people with depression, at 16.4 per cent, followed by the North East then the West Midlands.

London currently has the lowest rate, at 9.5 per cent of the population.

Lee Fernandes, lead therapist at the UKAT London Clinic, which treats people for mental health conditions including depression, called the figures "a difficult read".

He added: "Depression is a difficult condition to have and for loved ones to understand; it’s much deeper than just feeling low or sad.

"We receive calls for help for depression every single day; and thankfully, these are the people who are taking positive steps to tackling their depression, either alongside prescribed antidepressants or even as a first step before opting for the pills.

"With the right therapy, it is possible to be free from depression."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was "unacceptable" people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they deserve.

"That’s why we will fix the broken system we have inherited to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health", they said.

The Government plans to recruit 8,500 new mental health workers and provide specialist support in every school.

The spokesperson added: "We will go further than ever to prioritise mental health and that starts with updating the Mental Health Act, to ensure that care is appropriate, proportionate and compassionate."