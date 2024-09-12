A Wigan pub has sought to distance itself from a police drugs raid on a flat above it.

The Earl of Balcarres in Scholes has voluntarily closed until further notice while investigations continue into the seizure of cash and a quantity of class A drugs with an estimated street value of £3,000 from an upstairs room.

Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP yesterday (September 12) posted details of the incident on social media.

It read: “Neighbourhood officers in Scholes stopped and searched a 34-year-old woman, who was found to be in possession of Class A drugs.

“They later entered the Earl Of Balcarres public house where a 30-year-old male from Bootle, Merseyside, was located in an upstairs room and discovered an estimated £3,000 of suspected Class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

“Both suspects were arrested on suspicion to supply Class A drugs.

“Licensing officers and Wigan Council have since met with the pub owners who have voluntarily closed until further notice.”

Since that post went out, bosses of the pub itself have issued the following clarification: “Just to clear a few things up with the recent post by Wigan and Leigh Police - GMP

“The police entered the flats above the pub upstairs via the open door at the side entrance of the pub, the flats upstairs are a total separate entity from downstairs and the pub was shut at the time this happend, it had nothing to do with the pub or the business downstairs we have voluntary closed temporary until the matter has been resolved we are in full cooperation with Wigan Police.

“Please keep a look out for further updates.”