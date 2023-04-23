Record number of firefighters to be tested for cancer as part of vital research

Commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) the testing will be carried out by the University of Central Lancashire and led by a world expert in fire toxicity.

Some 100 firefighters will participate in the programme by providing blood and urine samples to be analysed for the number of biomarkers of cancers, other diseases and toxic chemicals.

The results gathered will be used to identify evidence linking occupational cancers with exposure to toxic fire chemicals, along with attempting to detect diseases at early stages.

The programme will see 100 firefighters tested to detect early signs of cancer.

Dave Pike, FBU Greater Manchester Brigade Secretary said: "This week, firefighters in Greater Manchester are leading the way towards a safer fire service. This research project is part of our fight for protections from cancers, in the memory of every firefighter we have already lost.

“We are pleased that Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is co-operating with us to roll out this vital round of testing in our region. Every service across the UK must follow this positive example, and there is much more to be done.”

This follows recently released publications, finding that instances of cancer among firefighters in the UK aged between 35 and 39 is up to 323% higher than those in the same age group within the general population.

It also found that those in the industry are more likely to die from rare forms of cancer, heart attacks and strokes. This project is the first of its kind to take place in the UK and Greater Manchester follows the launch of testing in Tyne and Wear.

Riccardo la Torre, FBU National Officer said: "We launched the first firefighter health monitoring project of its kind in the UK in February and are proud to now be testing even more firefighters. Every one of the 100 firefighters taking part in Manchester is contributing to vital research on the urgent issue of firefighter cancer.

