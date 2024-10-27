Record number of people taking hormone replacement therapy in Greater Manchester
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes as the number of people taking the drugs, which relieve symptoms of the menopause, reached a record high across England.
The doctor in charge of women's health across the NHS said more people are now aware of issues around the menopause, but more must still be done to "reduce inequalities in access".
NHS figures show 109,015 patients in the NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board area received HRT treatment in the year to March.
This was a 14 per cent increase on the year before, and more than in any year since 2016-17, when current records began.
Across England an estimated 2.6 million people were taking HRT in 2023-24, up 12 per cent from the previous year, and more than double the figure in 2016-17.
The number of NHS prescriptions for HRT has also risen to a record high, with 13 million items prescribed in 2023-24, a 22 per cent increase on the year before.
In Greater Manchester there were approximately 544,000 individual prescriptions issued, at a total cost of £9.4m.
This has more than quadrupled since 2016-17, when it cost £2m.
HRT replaces the hormones oestrogen, progestogen or both in women going through the perimenopause or menopause.
It can relieve menopause symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and hot flushes, and is often administered as gels, creams, tablets and patches.
Media coverage of the menopause has increased in recent years, with several high-profile celebrities speaking out on the issue and how it has affected them.
Nationally, patients aged 50 to 54 were most likely to be prescribed HRT, with 640,000 people in this age group accounting for almost a quarter of all patients on HRT in 2023-34.
The wealthiest parts of England also had more than twice as many patients receiving HRT compared to the most deprived areas.
Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said the rise in prescriptions "reflects the sharp increase in menopause awareness".
She added HRT "can make a real difference to women going through the menopause", and said it’s encouraging to see millions of women feeling supported to talk about and access care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.