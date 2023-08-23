Graham Berry, who is originally from Wigan, will be running 150km across the Pennines. He will start at the home of the Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on September 7, and end at the Leeds Rhinos’ stadium at Headingley the next day.

The 51-year-old will be taking the long route via the Leeds-Liverpool canal, passing through Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley, Skipton and Bradford to name just a few places.

Graham Berry is taking on the ultra-marathon to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association

He is due to arrive at Headingley for Wigan Warriors’ away game at Leeds, kicking off at 8pm on day two of his epic adventure.

Graham, who now lives in Shrewsbury, has been raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association for over three years because of his love of rugby league. He is hoping to raise £10,000 by taking on the ultra-marathon.

He was inspired and motivated by Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Graham said: "This will be the longest run and biggest physical challenge I’ve ever undertaken.

Graham Berry says he has been inspired to take on this charity challenge by Rob and Lindsey Burrow

“There are currently around 5,000 people like Rob at any one time in the UK living with MND whose families are supporting them. I want to do everything in my power to find a cure for this extremely cruel condition and to give families like Rob and his wife Lindsey all they need to support them.

"We have to keep banging the drum and raising the profile of motor neurone disease and there is no finish line until there’s a cure.”

You can follow Graham on his Trans-Pennine Ultra on Facebook and you can donate to Graham via JustGiving.

Graham will be carrying a GPS tracker for the two-day event, details of which and how to follow him will be published nearer the time.

Amanda Devlin, regional fundraiser at the MND Association, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Graham, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.