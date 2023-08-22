Wigan bridge replacement project still due to end next week - despite firm seeking administrators

But they downed tools on Friday when the firm filed a notice to appoint administrators, due to “deep losses and interim cash deficits” on four major projects, including the redevelopment of Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.

Ladies Lane remained fenced off after the workers departed and equipment was left on the site.

Network Rail bosses are now busy trying to establish what Buckingham Group’s situation means for the work in Hindley and have postponed all engagement events until further notice.

But they remain confident that Ladies Lane will reopen as planned on Friday, September 1, ending months of misery for drivers who have had to follow lengthy diversions.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "On August 17 Buckingham Group filed an intention to appoint an administrator, which means there is doubt about their ability to continue to deliver project works. We are working to assess and limit the impact of this news on our current projects. Over the next few days we will be working on contingency plans to ensure we maintain progress on projects like the Wigan to Bolton electrification.

Work has stopped on Ladies Lane, Hindley

"We understand that this will cause some concern in the community, particularly around the Ladies Lane road closure as this was due to reopen on September 1. Work for at least the weekend was postponed, but we are working as quickly as we can to establish a way forward and are still aiming for the road closure to be removed on time.

"Buckingham Group have been a valued supplier for many years and our thoughts are with their staff who find themselves in an uncertain position at this time.”

Hindley resident Dave Culshaw, who previously attempted to get the bridge listed in the hope of thwarting the project, said Ladies Lane has looked “like a bomb site” since workers left.

He said: “I have been doing a little bit of research and it comes as a surprise to me that this company Buckingham posted a loss of £10.7m in their 2021 balance sheet and it makes me astonished that Network Rail chiefs have awarded a contract to this firm.

"I rather think the chief executive and the chairman should resign.”

A statement on Buckingham Group’s website on Thursday announced it had stopped trading due to “rapidly escalating contract losses and a sharp reduction in liquidity”.

It said: “As a result of the recent challenges, the board has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators to protect the business whilst we explore a sale of all or part of the business in a very short period (days/weeks).

"We will be liaising with clients and interested parties to optimise any solution and secure the best outcome for creditors.