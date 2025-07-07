The boss of a Wigan health organisation acting as a champion for patients has spoken out amid reports it is set to be abolished.

Media reports over the weekend suggested hundreds of bodies that oversee and run parts of the NHS will be axed under its upcoming 10-year health plan.

This could include Healthwatch England, which has more than 150 branches around the country, including Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh.

The organisation was set up in 2012 to speak out on behalf of NHS and social care patients, and to advise NHS leaders and ministers when services were not up to scratch.

Karen Parker, chief officer of Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh, said: “This is a sad time for our staff, volunteers and everyone associated with Healthwatch who have supported people and communities to speak up about their experience of health and social care.

"Over the past 12 years, we’ve helped hundreds of people across the Wigan borough raise concerns, access vital advice and influence real change in the services they rely on.

"By championing the voices of local communities, we’ve helped drive improvements across the NHS and social care.

"Our focus now is ensuring a smooth transition of our functions to the NHS and Government, so that the voices of patients and the public across the borough continue to be heard.”

When asked about the reports on Healthwatch England and other organisations at the Local Government Association’s annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, health secretary Wes Streeting said: “There are way too many checkers and not enough doers in the system.

“And I think there are lots of ways in which we have tried to create new bodies to fulfil the failure of other parts of the state to do their job effectively.

“I mean, the revolution we’re leading in patient voice will mean we can get rid of some of the intermediaries, and we don’t need ventriloquists to speak for patients, patients can speak for ourselves if we’re given the opportunity to do it.”

In March, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled plans to scrap NHS England in a bid to slash bureaucracy and duplication.