Loved ones of a Wigan schoolboy battling an inoperable brain tumour are pinning hopes on a scan later this month after he completed a course of radiotherapy.

Family of 11-year-old Cooper Foster say there have been some encouraging signs in his mobility since treatment ended, although they are still looking at possible further therapies – including a drug trial and treatments not available in this country.

A fund established to make life easier for the poorly youngster is now closing in on the £12,000 mark and some of it is going towards what his aunty Cathy Foster calls a “man cave” at his Hindley home: a modified outhouse which will allow for some privacy for Cooper who is unable to get upstairs.

Left: Cooper Foster in hospital receiving treatment and, right, before his diagnosis

And more fund-raising events are being held in the weeks ahead to boost the total further, including both a bingo night and race night.

Life had been going normally for Cooper as he finished his time at St Benedict’s Primary School earlier this year. But before he could begin enjoying his summer holidays and starting at Ashton St Edmund Arrowsmith High, he began feeling unwell, with neck pain and numbness in his fingers, he attended several doctors appointments, and then went to A&E for multiple scans.

Unfortunately a tumour was found in Cooper’s spinal cord.

An operation removed most of the growth but, devastated family were informed that Cooper had DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma): a rare and incurable condition with an life expectancy of between seven to 11 months.

But those around Cooper, including his mum Louise O’Gorman and dad Mike Foster (who is having his own health struggles) say they will do everything possible to ensure he “does not become a statistic.”

Cooper has already endured surgery, and has undergone a strict regime of steroid medications. And now he has completed a gruelling five-week course of radiotherapy.

Cathy said: “He is making progress each day. Cooper is getting the use of his arms back and is now able to feed himself again.

"These little steps of progress could be the pressure being released following his radiotherapy.

"He will undergo a scan at the end of the month and we will know a lot more then about what happens next. Depending on the results there’s a possibility of a drug trial.

"A relative is also looking into the possibility of further treatment in America.

"In the meantime though we are building a man cave for him in the garden. It needs an electrician to come and wire it up and then plasterers to move in. Eventually he will be able to get his TV, computer and couch in there so he can have friends round. He can’t get upstairs and so spends a lot of time in the lounge and so doesn’t get much privacy. This will give him a bit of normality.”

As far as money-spinning events are concerned, November 29 will see a big bingo night held at Hindley Sports and Social Club. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. The £10 admission fee includes a bingo book.

Also Mr Earl’s on Earl Street in Ince is hosting a race night on December 7.

Anyone wishing to donate to Cooper’s fund can visit his GoFundMe page.