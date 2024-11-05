Wigan Warriors legend Liam Farrell is lending his support to a University of Central Lancashire campaign encouraging more people to work in the sports industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam, who graduated from the University in 2022 with a degree in strength and conditioning, is one of several students and graduates who have come together to show that careers in sport are accessible to all, no matter what their background or sporting availability, as part of the Making Sport Better at Every Level campaign.

Liam, who is now studying for a Masters in strength and conditioning at UCLAN said: “I came to the University because I wanted to learn more about the performance side of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Farrell at his University of Central Lancashire graduation in 2022.

“I’m in a position now where, when the time does come to retire, I can think about my life after rugby league.

"If anyone is looking to develop themselves further as a person and want to educate themselves more, I think the University is perfect for it.”

The Head of Welfare at Wigan Warriors, Tom Fitzpatrick added: “The University of Central Lancashire is a fantastic long term partner for the club and has supported multiple players and staff through a range of courses. Alongside this, we have used their world class facilities with our players from first team through to our young players.

“We are proud to continue to have the partnership in place and look forward to getting more and more of our staff and players enrolled on education pathways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, there were over 19,000 jobs in the North West in occupations related to sports and exercise science, according to labour market analysts Lightcast.

It has forecasted that the number of jobs in the region in this field will increase by three per cent between 2022 and 2031, whereas the national change is forecast at a 1.7 per cent increase.

Through this campaign, the University of Central Lancashire is showcasing where degrees related to sports coaching and leadership, sport and exercise sciences and nutrition lead. It is also showing how students and graduates are helping to make sport better on every level, from grassroots to elite performance, with the skills and knowledge they develop.

Charlotte Staines went straight from finishing her sports therapy degree at the University in 2023 to becoming the first team sports therapist for Burnley Football Club.

She said: “I started my placement journey at Salford City Football Club. My other placements were with St Helens Rugby League and then with England Rugby League. It was these experiences that led me to Burnley Football Club. The tutors have great industry connections and I don’t think I would be where I am now without the University.”

Rainbow Mbuangi is a scholarship student studying PE and sport who also plays for the England Senior Men’s Blind Football Team. He said: “I didn’t think University was for me until I realised it would open so many doors. The opportunities that this course have brought me are massive and I have been into many schools and colleges to promote disability awareness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean of the School of Health, Social Work and Sport Bryan Jones added: “Through our students and graduates we want to highlight that a career in sport is accessible on many levels. Whether that be as a professional athlete like Liam, or in a support or advocacy role at grassroots through to elite level.

“I hope that through this campaign we can inspire people who may not think a career in the sports industry is for them to reconsider by seeing the many opportunities available to them.”