A fresh blueprint to build a new multi-storey car park at Wigan Infirmary has been submitted to the council.

Planning permission had been granted for one in 2020 to transform Freckleton Street car park into a three-and-a-half-storey structure with 611 spaces.

But that project was scrapped two years later due to the rising costs of building materials.

Now a new design team has been appointed by the hospital trust to refresh the scheme and help alleviate hospital-related parking pressures.

A CGI image of what the car park will look like

The new proposals have been reduced in size and would have a capacity of 356 spaces with 64 of those specifically reserved for staff on the ground floor.

On-street residential parking would not be affected.

Because of the reduced size of the new car park, a decision has been taken to continue using the Mesnes Terrace multi-storey in Wigan town centre for hospital staff who park up there and then take a shuttle bus to work.

The revised plans for the multi-storey car park at Wigan Infirmary

Had the first hospital multi-storey been built, then the Mesnes Terrace arrangement would have ended.

A planning statement submitted to Wigan Council said: “The applicant has since reviewed the wider parking strategy for the hospital.

"The result of this is that a smaller MSCP can be delivered on the Freckleton Street Car Park site for the benefit of RAEI visitors, with some surface car parking provided for staff.

“This will increase the overall public parking provision on site.

Freckleton Street car park where the multi-storey will be built

"While it will reduce the available staff parking on site, these spaces will be provided in existing MSCPs in Wigan Town Centre which are already utilised by staff in a park and ride system.”

Should the proposals be approved work could begin in winter 2024 and could be completed within a calendar year..

Residents were invited to an exhibition day before plans were submitted for people to review the drawings, ask questions and offer any feedback.

Large presentation boards were on display and members of the design team were on hand to talk through the proposals with anyone who attended.

In total, 30 residents attended the event.

Some locals objected to the original plan, not least because of fears of the car park overlooking their homes.

However there has long been a shortage of parking spaces for both staff and visitors at the Wigan Infirmary site.

The planning statement added: “Positive pre-application discussions have taken place with Wigan Council in 2023-24.

“In addition, the revised proposals were warmly received in a public consultation event held in May with both staff and residents.

“Public parking availability around the hospital is a significant issue, which was repeatedly raised by residents at the consultation events.

“This proposal is intended to address this issue in a sustainable and appropriate manner.

“The massing of the proposal was generally supported, and it was encouraged that the development deliver a high quality design which was sympathetic to the conservation area setting.

“Enhanced public realm and landscaping was also encouraged.