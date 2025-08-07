Severely disabled baby: local mum launches funding appeal
Both Kim Morgan and daughter Ellie almost died when the tot was born six weeks prematurely due to a placental rupture.
And while both, thankfully, survived serious harm was caused to the Skelmersdale new-born.
In the months since, Ellie has only spent 18 days at home, the rest of the time being cared for at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.
This has put a huge strain on the Morgan family, not least the daily journeys they make to see her when not at home.
And so a GoFundMe page has been set up with a £1,100 target, to help with petro expenses, car repairs, medical equipment for Ellie, entertainment for her 10 and 11-year-old siblings – who have been acting as carers – and food and drink because they never have time to prepare meals because they are so often rushed off their feet.
Kim said: “Ellie was born unresponsive and it took 21 minutes for doctors to bring her back and get her intubated. This left Ellie with severe HIE (hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy). This is a brain injury from the lack of oxygen and blood to her little brain.
"She's stage 3 and it's severe damage. It's resulted in Ellie being severly disabled and medically complex.
"She has drug-resistant uncontrollable epilepsy, dyatonia, fully NG tube fed/unsafe swallow, not mobile and global developmental delay.
"She's in and out of hospital so much, with chest infections or seizures, that our local hospital nurses are like family to us.
"Life, as a result of all of this happening, has been really tough. The longest Ellie has ever been home for is just 18 days.
"This has taken a toll on everyone. We can't work until we have carers in place to help with Ellie as she needs 2-1 care and my children have become young carers.
"My older children are 10 and 11 and there beyond amazing. They help were they can and cope so well during stressful times like when we have paramedics in the house almost weekly!
"It's really tough on them, I wish they didn't have to deal with so much weight on their shoulders... but I'm so so beyond proud of them.
"We’re trying to raise money to help with life right now. Ellie is in Alder Hey Hospital to get treatment because her latest EEG showed she was having constant seizures, even in her sleep.
"While she’s there she will likely also be having surgery for a peg feeding tube.
"We’re looking at being there for quite a while. This hospital is a decent drive away for us and the costs really add up when you’re going back and forth from hospital multiple times a day.
"You don't realise how expensive hospital life is until you live it.
"If you choose to help a family out that had a really tough past 15 months, then you’re appreciated so so much and we love you for it!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.