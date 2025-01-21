Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rule preventing patients of different sexes from being treated on the same ward was broken hundreds of times at Wigan hospitals last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in the space of five years the numnber of breaches in Wigan has rocketed from just nine to 260.

Figures are also soaring all over England and The Patients’ Associations said while the NHS faces "immense pressures", compromising patient dignity and privacy is "unacceptable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS rule, introduced in 2010, says hospitals must eliminate mixed-sex wards, except for in certain circumstances such as when patients choose to share wards with the opposite sex or when requiring highly specialised care.

NHS England figures show WWL broke the rule 260 times in the 12 months to the end of November – up from nine times in the year to November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic

Despite an initial reduction across England, the number of breaches steadily increased between 2014 and 2019, with the coronavirus pandemic since causing a significant upturn over the last five years.

NHS England figures show Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) broke the rule 260 times in the 12 months to the end of November – up from nine times in the year to November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, the number of breaches has more than doubled over the last five years, from 19,700 in the year to November 2019 to 49,100 last year, while the latest 12 months was the highest 12-month period for which there is complete data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data was not recorded between March 2020 and September 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with a policy to fine trusts £250 per breach of the rule dropped in April 2021.

The single-sex rule applies to sleeping accommodation, which includes any area where patients are admitted on beds or trolleys even if they do not stay overnight.

Kev Parker-Evans, WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Ensuring a patient’s privacy and dignity when in our care is a priority for WWL and our staff.

"We remain committed to ensuring this is in place for all our patients when we can. On the occasion that mixed sex breaches do occur, every effort is made to rectify the situation as soon as possible, and staff take extra care

to safeguard the privacy and dignity of our patients at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in the number of mixed sex breaches at WWL. These breaches have all been within our critical care and high dependency units at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary (RAEI).

"Along with other trusts nationally, WWL has seen an increase in admissions and operational pressures over the winter period and we need to make decisions where our patients are placed in hospital beds based on clinical priority.

"The operational pressures also impact on patient flow throughout the organisation, meaning that moving patients from our critical care areas has sometimes taken longer than we would expect it to.

"This delay in ‘step-down’ activity has unfortunately resulted in single sex breaches as this is the safest option for the patient, but we have made sure these breaches have always remained in line with the reporting guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already implemented several processes to improve patient flow within our hospitals, therefore reducing the risk of mixed sex breaches.

"Some of the processes include prioritising critical care step-downs, when a patient is well enough, and the timely transfer of those patients into specialty beds.”

Patients' Association CEO Rachel Power said:

"The alarming increase in breaches of mixed-sex accommodation is deeply concerning for patients.

"While we recognise the immense pressures currently facing the NHS, compromises to patient dignity and privacy are unacceptable and should not become the norm.

"The Government and NHS England leaders must urgently work together to prioritise dignified care, ensuring all patients are treated with the respect and privacy they deserve."

A spokesperson for NHS England said: "The NHS is committed to offering same sex accommodation and there is more to do to eliminate unjustified breaches.

"We recognise this is challenging for NHS trusts, especially at times of extreme pressures on services – and ensuring the privacy and dignity of patients remains paramount when same sex accommodation cannot be provided."