Slimming World group host charity event for cancer charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new year’ celebration was attended by members of the Spring View Rugby Club Slimming World group as well as friends and family, raised £205 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Money was generated by the sale of both event and raffle tickets that featured prizes donated by local businesses and group members. Top prizes included a footstool worth £245 donated by Ashton upholstery, a £50 Primark voucher, salon vouchers, handmade gifts and luxurious pamper sets.
Slimming World Consultant Emma Heyes, who runs two groups at Spring View Rugby Club decided to hold the celebration event in memory of her father, Tim Moran, who was supported by Macmillan during his cancer treatment.
Tim, sadly, passed away in July of 2023 and Emma wished to give back to Macmillan for all the help and support that they provided for the family.
She said: “Watching a loved one lose their life to cancer is heartbreaking. Macmillan were there for my family and I throughout my father’s illness and we’re eternally grateful. The money raised from our event will go towards helping more families going through an extremely difficult time.”
Kelly Molyneux, a member of the group who attends every week and has lost three stone said: “It was a brilliant night! Everybody came together to have fun and raise money for Macmillan and that’s exactly what we did.”
Emma became a Slimming World Consultant in 2018 after losing three stone as a member She wanted to help others achieve their weight loss goals and now leads two groups at Spring View Rugby Club on Tuesdays at 9.15am and 7pm. Everyone is welcome, new members can simply pop along or call Emma on 0780 681 5581 for more information.