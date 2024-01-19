Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new year’ celebration was attended by members of the Spring View Rugby Club Slimming World group as well as friends and family, raised £205 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Money was generated by the sale of both event and raffle tickets that featured prizes donated by local businesses and group members. Top prizes included a footstool worth £245 donated by Ashton upholstery, a £50 Primark voucher, salon vouchers, handmade gifts and luxurious pamper sets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The slimming group raised over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World Consultant Emma Heyes, who runs two groups at Spring View Rugby Club decided to hold the celebration event in memory of her father, Tim Moran, who was supported by Macmillan during his cancer treatment.

Tim, sadly, passed away in July of 2023 and Emma wished to give back to Macmillan for all the help and support that they provided for the family.

She said: “Watching a loved one lose their life to cancer is heartbreaking. Macmillan were there for my family and I throughout my father’s illness and we’re eternally grateful. The money raised from our event will go towards helping more families going through an extremely difficult time.”

Kelly Molyneux, a member of the group who attends every week and has lost three stone said: “It was a brilliant night! Everybody came together to have fun and raise money for Macmillan and that’s exactly what we did.”