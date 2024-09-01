Special report: see how pandemic affected Wigan's poorest children
This story is the first of a three-part series, looking at children in poverty. It will be followed by pieces investigating children's health and development, and children's performance in education, all of which have deteriorated nationally following the pandemic.
Children in poverty
A report from several charities said children are being failed in "dual crises of poverty and mental health", adding poverty is a "critical risk factor" that has surged in recent years.
Latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show a record number of children across the UK lived in households earning less than 60 per cent of the median income in 2022-23.
Some 2.5 million children now live in relative low-income households before housing costs, up from 2.3 million in 2018-19, before the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes 14,096 children in Wigan, equivalent to 22.9 per cent of under-18s in the area – up from 20 per cent in 2018-19, and the highest figure since comparable records began in 2014-15.
Meanwhile, further figures from the Office for National Statistics show 143,058 children in the North West lived in a long-term workless household in 2022, equivalent to 10.6 per cent of young people.
The report, from the Centre for Mental Health, Save the Children UK and the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, called on Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.
Several Labour MPs have criticised the cap, calling for it to be scrapped, but Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has resisted pressure to do so.
Rosie Duffield described the limit as a "heinous piece of legislation", while John McDonnell called the policy an "attack on the poorest" and said his party should plan to abolish it within weeks.
But Sir Keir said there is no "silver bullet" and there was a "complicated set of factors" including pay, benefits, work, housing, education and health at play.
Priya Edwards, policy and advocacy adviser at Save the Children UK, said: "A childhood blighted by poverty and poor mental health leads to dreadful outcomes for young people that sadly impacts them for the rest of their life.
"Families deserve better than constant anxiety about making ends meet."
Children facing homelessness
Meanwhile, separate figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show a record number of homeless children across England were living in temporary accommodation as of the end of March.
The number of children housed in temporary accommodation such as hotels and bed and breakfasts has risen by 17% since 2020, surpassing 150,000 and reaching the highest figure since records began in 2004.
This includes 207 in Wigan.
The areas with the highest rates of children living in temporary accommodation are mostly in London, with some areas seeing more one in 20 children living in short-term housing.
Labour described the homelessness crisis as a "national scandal", while Big Issue founder and crossbench peer Lord Bird, who has spoken out about his experience of growing up in poverty, described the latest figures as "appalling".
