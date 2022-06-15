Believe Sports Awards 2022 will cap a momentous 12 months for the borough with nominations now welcomed.
They will be hosted by Wigan Council’s Be Well services and shine a spotlight on volunteers and individuals who help sporting clubs, in addition to celebrating athletes and participants.A range of categories are available for nomination with the competition reaching its climax at a November ceremony at the Edge Conference Centre.This year’s awards are sponsored by JJH Builders and have been launched with the help of the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and Leigh Genesis players.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “We know, from our day-to-day work in the community that there are so many wonderful individuals, teams and groups of people who deserve to be recognised and we’d encourage anyone who knows someone like this to take the time to nominate them.“It’s extremely important to recognise inspirational people who are making such a valuable contribution to sport every day of the year.“The Believe Sports Awards provide an opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve and celebrate the talent being developed at grassroots level.”
The awards ceremony will be part of a fantastic year for local sport, with both the Rugby League World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Euros tournament being hosted by Wigan borough.Nominations should reflect achievements between September 2021 and the closing date of August 31, 2022.