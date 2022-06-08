Wigan dad puts his strength to the test as he competes in international strongman contest

Dad-of-one Shane Sutton, who served in Afghanistan and is the owner of Goliath Strongman Gym in Wigan, competed in the international strongman open in Paris.
The 32-year-old was the only athlete representing the UK in a field of 10 of the strongest male athletes from around the world, and he finished in fifth place.
The disciplines he had to compete in were: 340kg deadlift, 450kg yoke, 400kg and 600kg tyre flip, overhead medley, atlas stones up to 190kg and a truck pull.
To train for this impressive competition, Shane was dedicated to a gruelling regime where he consumed around 6,000 calories per day and endured hard physical training four times a week, with the days between for recovery.
He has previously won other strongman open competitions.
Shane said: "I am honoured to have represented the UK in this competition.
"After competing at national level in England’s strongest man in 2021, I really wanted to compete at an international level.
"I wanted to put all that hard work to use and make my six-year-old boy Jake proud. He is the reason I do what I do."
“I just wanted to make everyone proud – my family, the gym and Wigan.
Shane plans to enter more strongman competitions and will be working hard in the gym in the meantime.