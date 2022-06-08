Wigan dad puts his strength to the test as he competes in international strongman contest

Dad-of-one Shane Sutton, who served in Afghanistan and is the owner of Goliath Strongman Gym in Wigan, competed in the international strongman open in Paris.

The 32-year-old was the only athlete representing the UK in a field of 10 of the strongest male athletes from around the world, and he finished in fifth place.

Among the competitors were men from France, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary and Italy.

The disciplines he had to compete in were: 340kg deadlift, 450kg yoke, 400kg and 600kg tyre flip, overhead medley, atlas stones up to 190kg and a truck pull.

To train for this impressive competition, Shane was dedicated to a gruelling regime where he consumed around 6,000 calories per day and endured hard physical training four times a week, with the days between for recovery.

He has previously won other strongman open competitions.

Shane said: "I am honoured to have represented the UK in this competition.

"After competing at national level in England’s strongest man in 2021, I really wanted to compete at an international level.

"I wanted to put all that hard work to use and make my six-year-old boy Jake proud. He is the reason I do what I do."

“I just wanted to make everyone proud – my family, the gym and Wigan.

Shane plans to enter more strongman competitions and will be working hard in the gym in the meantime.