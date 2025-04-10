Stay well and get to know where to go for health advice this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To stay well and avoid any last-minute health worries this Easter, NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM) is sharing this advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to Do if You Feel Unwell

Knowing where to go for medical help over the bank holiday can save you time and ensure you get the right care quickly.

NHS 111: If you need medical advice, visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111, where trained professionals can guide you to the right service or book an urgent appointment if necessary. Always call 111 where a child is under 5 years of age. The call is free and the service is open 24 hours a day. If you need help in another language including British Sign Language, call 111 and ask for an interpreter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get To Know Where To Go for your health advice over Easter

Pharmacies: Not all pharmacies will be open over Easter weekend and many will have reduced hours, so check ahead before you visit. Find your nearest pharmacy on the NHS website.

Pharmacy First: Pharmacists can provide expert advice and treatment for common conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), sore throats, and skin infections without the need for a GP appointment.

Urgent Dental Care: If your dental practice is closed or you don’t have a regular dentist, contact the Greater Manchester Dental Helpline on 0333 332 3800 (available 8am - 10pm daily, including bank holidays). Please note that charges may apply unless you receive certain benefits.

Urgent Eye Care: Greater Manchester’s Urgent Eyecare Service (UES) provides free NHS treatment. Go to the website to find your nearest participating optician.

Visit Get to Know Where to Go for more helpful information.

Mental Health Support Over Easter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental health services remain available throughout the bank holiday period. If you need urgent mental health help, call NHS 111 and select Option 2.

In a Medical Emergency

If someone is seriously ill, injured, or their life is at risk, always call 999 or go to your nearest A&E department.

Be Prepared and Stock Up on Essentials

It’s a good idea to have a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home to manage any minor illnesses or injuries. NHS GM recommends keeping the following low cost essentials on hand:

Pain relief such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, as well as Calpol or an unbranded equivalent for children.

Antihistamines for allergies and hay fever relief.

A first-aid kit with plasters, antiseptic cream, and eyewash solution.

Hydration remedies such as oral rehydration salts.

Indigestion relief for stomach upsets.

Cold and flu treatments to manage unexpected symptoms.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our NHS services remain under high demand, especially during bank holidays. By using the right NHS service for your needs, you’re helping to keep emergency and urgent care available for those who need it most. If you’re unsure where to turn for medical advice, NHS 111 should be your first point of contact.”