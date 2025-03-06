Student Midwife Supports New Parents By Providing Early Essential Packs

A student midwife has been praised for supporting new parents who are less fortunate and can’t afford the essentials for their babies at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athalia Ross set up a branch of Early Essentials UK in May 2024 as a church-based project, after spending time on placement with WWL’s Fern Midwifery Team - community midwives who support women living in the most deprived areas of the Wigan Borough, including asylum seekers and refugees.

Athalia, a midwifery student at Edge Hill University, said: “While on placement last year, we met an expectant mum who sadly couldn’t access any support; the midwives in the Fern Team asked what they could do to help and began gathering everything they could. While it was great to see the midwives supporting her, it made me think it isn’t part of their job role, and there should be something else in place to support these new parents who can’t afford to get anything for their newborns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athalia began putting together baby baskets which include all the essentials for new parents, including clothing, toiletries and nappies, all packed into a moses basket, so babies also have a safe place to sleep. She also partnered with the Community Grocery in Wigan, a local food bank based at The Edge in Wigan, where she packs the baskets. Athalia operates Early Essentials Wigan on her days off from studying or placements and, with the help of a small team of volunteers, has already handed out more than 120 baskets.

Baby Baskets

Athalia said: “I’m only a student, currently in my second year at Edge Hill University, but I’m so glad more people are becoming aware of the baby bank I’ve set up. I don’t think any woman should be in a position – whatever nationality they are, whatever race, if they have money or not, if they’ve fled violence – without anything and wondering where they are going to get clothes for their baby. I believe every child should have an equal start in life.

“It is such a blessing to see the impact my baskets are having. I’ve delivered babies who have gone on to receive one of my baskets, and I’ve given baskets to new parents and received updates back, including pictures of their babies and messages of how touched they are by getting help. We also encourage parents to donate back afterwards if they can, which some have done. It’s just so humbling to not only be able to give them something, but they bring me joy too.”

Ashley Gwinnett, Team Leader of the Fern Midwife Team, said: “Athalia has shown amazing initiative, compassion and care to new parents who are less fortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of Athalia and her team, families in the Wigan Borough are getting financial relief, and babies have a safe space to sleep and essential items from when they’re born. Athalia not only takes off some of the financial strain faced by these new patients, but she also supports them through emotional support, bonding and attachment.

“I’m so proud of Athalia’s extraordinary initiative and commitment to help not only the Fern Team, but the local community. We’re blessed to have her as part of WWL.”