A fund-raising campaign has been launched to support the family of a Wigan schoolgirl rugby player who is seriously ill in hospital.

Layla Balenski suffered a stroke after falling down the stairs at her home.

The 14-year-old, who plays for Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses, has had to have four surgeries to relieve the pressure on her brain.

She is currently in stable but critical condition at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Now family friends, teammates and coaches are rallying to support Layla’s mum Michelle Balenski and her younger brother.

A Gofundme was set up by Rebecca Atherton to help support the family and has currently raised £860, while other family friends have hosted raffles and bonus balls.

Her teammates also printed photos and signs to show their support for Layla at the Super League Grand Final.

Ince Rose Bridge also invited a vicar to the club on Thursday (October 17) at 6.30pm for people to come and say a prayer for Layla.

Layla’s mum Michelle said: “Last Saturday evening, Layla suffered a devastating accident at home when she fell down the stairs, resulting in a severe brain hemorrhage that triggered a stroke.

"Life has not been easy for Layla, who lost her father at the tender age of 11 and, more recently, her beloved grandmother just four months ago.

"Despite these hardships, Layla has always been a strong, independent, and active young woman, excelling in rugby with Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses.

"Her team has rallied around her, going above and beyond with fundraising and offering support—not just as teammates but as a true family.

Layla has undergone four brain surgeries to relieve the pressure on her brain, including the removal of a portion of her skull, which has been placed in her abdomen to preserve it for future reattachment.

"She remains in critical care at Manchester Children’s Hospital, where the staff have been remarkable, providing clear communication and expert care every step of the way.

“We’d like to mention Darcey, Kelsey, and Olivia for their incredible fundraising efforts for Layla, as well as Rebecca for setting up the GoFundMe page and to also the girls who attended the Grand Final and provided a tribute to Layla. Their support has meant so much during this challenging time.”

To donate to the fund-raiser visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-michelle-and-layla