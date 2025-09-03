Tens of thousands of people diagnosed with dementia in Greater Manchester

Tens of thousands of people in Greater Manchester had a dementia diagnosis through the NHS as of July, recent figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September is World Alzheimer's Month, which the Alzheimer's Society described as "a global opportunity to raise dementia awareness and support people affected by the disease".

The charity welcomed the increasing number of people receiving a dementia diagnosis across England, but called for "bold, ambitious action" to ensure equal access to diagnosis and care across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of people in Greater Manchester had a dementia diagnosis through the NHS as of July

Figures from NHS England show 23,945 people in the NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board area received a dementia diagnosis as of the end of July – up two per cent from 23,398 a year earlier.

Of those, about 9,680 (40 per cent) had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Across England, 506,549 patients had a recorded diagnosis of dementia at the end of July.

It corresponds to about 0.8 per cent of the population, and marked a three per cent increase from 490,163 at the same point in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest proportion were diagnosed with Alzheimer's, at 42 per cent. It was followed by 28 per cent with unspecified dementia, 15 per cent with vascular dementia, and eight per cent with mixed dementia types.

The figures also show just 66 per cent of people aged 65 and older who are estimated to have dementia in England had a diagnosis recorded at the end of July. It was up from 65 per cent a year earlier.

But this varied significantly across the country: while the highest diagnosis rate reached 76 per cent in South Yorkshire at the end of July, the lowest was 56 per cent in Somerset and also in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

In Greater Manchester, this figure stood at 75 per cent.

Tim Baverstock, head of local systems influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, said: "Behind every dementia diagnosis is a person and a family who can finally get the answers and help they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why it’s encouraging to see more people receiving a diagnosis, as it’s the first step towards understanding what’s happening, planning for the future, and unlocking vital care, support, and treatment."

But he called for "equal access" to dementia diagnosis and care across England, adding "without a diagnosis, people can be left to cope alone, risking avoidable crises and hospital admissions".

He explained regional variations in the diagnosis rate can be the result of differences in the number of trained staff, specialist test availability and how well-equipped local services are.

"That’s why we need bold, ambitious action, including renewed national and local targets, long-term investment in diagnostic tools and workforce, and sharing best practice so that everyone, wherever they live, has the same chance of getting an early and accurate diagnosis and the support it brings," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"World Alzheimer’s Month is a reminder that dementia isn’t slowing down – and neither can we.

"If you’re worried about yourself or a loved one, Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia symptoms checklist is a helpful first step in starting a conversation with your GP."

Dr Jeremy Isaacs, NHS England's national clinical director for dementia, said: "Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record more than half a million people diagnosed with dementia, many of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends.

"There are lots of reasons why people might be forgetful or absent-minded but it could be the sign that something is wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting a diagnosis of dementia is the first step in supporting people, with a wide range of NHS services able to help.

"If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help."

If you're affected by dementia or worried about a diagnosis, or if you care for someone with dementia, please contact the Dementia Support Line at 0333 150 3456.