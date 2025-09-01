Detailed plans submitted for an 88-home development in Wigan will be considered at the town’s planning committee meeting tomorrow.

A quarter of the Rowland Homes properties will be available under shared ownership tenure.

Outline planning permission was granted for the 6.6-acre site on Heath Road, Ashton – close to Haydock Park racecourse – in June 2022.

It included the eventual demolition of two now-unoccupied bungalows on Windsor Road for an access road to be built.

More than 50 residents objected to the plans, but some say they have now accepted the principle of housing development was established once outline consent had been granted.

This is backed up by a report which will be presented to councillors on the committee.

It says: “It is important to note that the principle of development is already established and not open for reconsideration as part of this reserved matters application.

“The current proposal seeks approval solely for the reserved matters: appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale.”

Windsor Road resident Allan Armstrong, 81, was one of the residents who objected to the plans. He and his wife Margaret have lived there for 57 years.

“The land was owned by the racecourse before Rowland bought it and was used as an overflow car park during race meetings and events,” he said.

“I remember the planning meeting when the outline consent was granted. The committee was evenly split, with the chairman having the casting vote.”

Neighbour Georgina Whalley, 66, said: “We know that the homes are going to be built. Our main issue is access. Windsor Road is too narrow and we don’t think the information given during the traffic assessment during the discussion at the first planning meeting was accurate. That was and remains one of the key issues.”

The 88 homes will be centred around the access road off Windsor Road. There will be 35 four-bed detached houses, 21 three-bed semis ,two three-bed townhouses and eight three-bed detached homes.

Affordable units will comprise 15 three-bed semi/mews homes, three two-bed semi/mews and four two-bed bungalows. Of the affordable homes, nine will be for affordable rent and 13 for shared ownership.