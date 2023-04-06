Tenth anniversary and new courses for service helping Wigan people with their mental health

The Recovery Academy, part of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), offers learning opportunities for people looking to manage their mental well-being or support someone else.

The new term features self-help resources, a podcast series and audio clips focusing on autism, the menopause, cost-of-living support and relaxation.

There will also be a new e-learning package and e-magazine about foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

New face-to-face courses cover a range of subjects, including rights as a tenant, coaching skills to support recovery, and a national programme increasing confidence in conversations about mental health.

The Recovery Academy’s tried and tested face-to-face courses will also be on offer from May until September, with subjects including trauma, compassion-focused therapy, mindfulness and creativity.

They are available across Wigan Manchester, Bolton, Salford and Trafford.

Claire Watson, head of service user/carer engagement and improvement, said: “Over the past 10 years I have been humbled by the amount of support from all our staff, service users and partner organisations. The range of people involved has always made the Recovery Academy feel like our shared resource. It belongs equally to everyone with a strong focus on developing understanding, knowledge and skills to support their own mental health or on empowering others to do so. In this way, we continue to tackle stigma and promote positive cultures within families, communities and organisations that understand mental health better and support people with compassion.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together over the past 10 years and look forward to seeing what we can achieve over the coming years.

"This new term is an excellent start with what is the largest growth in our offer in any one term since we started. The range of digital products is impressive, and I look forward to both seeing people enjoy them and hearing the feedback from our highly valued tutors and students.”

The Recovery Academy is free to join and available to anyone experiencing mental health and/or addiction problems; their family, friends and loved ones; GMMH staff, volunteers and students on placements; and any healthcare professionals.