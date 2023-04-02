Plans for supported living accommodation in Wigan on site of former Chinese restaurant

Shanghai Palace, on Poolstock, closed in 2016 and the site has been vacant ever since, attracting burglars, vandals and firebugs.

But Homelife Holdings Ltd wants to demolish the former restaurant and replace it with a three-storey building containing 24 supported living apartments and six bungalows.

The former Shanghai Palace restaurant on Poolstock could be demolished

There would also be changes to the site to provide access, parking, landscaping and open space.

A planning application was submitted last summer and residents in the area are being consulted on the proposals again after amendments were made.

A design and access statement says: “This offers an opportunity for a complete redevelopment of the site, transforming it from neglected brownfield into a

new, modern and welcoming residential community, complete with on-site parking, bike and bin store.

“The planned development at Poolstock, Wigan is affordable housing for Wigan residents with an assessed care need or disability; for individuals with

learning and/or physical disabilities, and for adults who are unable to live independently.”

There would be three new buildings – an apartment block and two rows of terraced bungalows, each of which would have one bedroom and be available for social rent.

The apartment building would include a communal lounge where residents could meet and get extra support, an area for members of staff and a “substantial” community garden.

The site would have 25 parking spaces, including eight disabled parking bays and four electric vehicle charging spaces, along with a bin store and bike store.

The statement concludes: “Overall, we consider that this proposal provides an appropriate and well-designed solution for the site, one that will fit well within the existing constraints and surroundings.

“Architecturally the scheme exhibits a modern, yet contextual response to the brief. The design pays particular care to internal spatial layout, facade strategy and accessible outdoors amenity space, in order to provide a sense of place for the occupants and high quality supported living accommodation, which is much needed by the community.”

However, several people living nearby have already lodged objections, with concerns including that their homes will be overlooked and they will lose natural light.

One neighbour wrote: “This building will take all the light out of our garden as we have no sun to the front at all. We will be overlooked and we won't have any privacy at all. It will also affect the value of our property.”

Another wrote: “My property is two storey. This will block light from my property and also allow people living within the three-storey block to look directly into my garden and property.”

Wigan Council’s planning department initially held a consultation on the planning application during the summer and expected to make a decision in November 2022.