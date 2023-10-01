Tenth anniversary charity walk held for Alzheimer's Society in Wigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
The introduction to the Haigh Woodland Park event came from Coun Chris Ready, Tracy Lamb and ex-rugby league player and now Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke. Band The Happy Pluckers provided the entertainment.
All participants that had registered with Be Well Wigan Council for the walk received a certificate upon completion and had a Forget Me Not flower face painting.
Jean Hensey-Reynard, one of the participants, said: “I did the walk in memory of my grandad Robert Lyon and godmother Nellie Jukes. It was my fourth event - two of which I have completed at Haigh Hall, others at Delemere Forest and I did a month's walking Challenge with Lottie in memory of a family friend, Margaret Hurst.”
Another memory walk has been held at Pennington Flash Country Park.