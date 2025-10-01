Wigan residents are able to get flu and Covid-19 vaccines from today (October 1) as health and care teams work to winter-proof the NHS.

Vaccination teams are working across the region to protect those most at risk of becoming seriously ill this winter, offering immunity before December and January, when we typically see a rise in hospitalisations for flu and other respiratory viruses.

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, children, pregnant women, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers.

NHS teams in the North West are working to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to receive their vaccines, such as hosting mobile vaccination buses to deliver vaccines closer to home, and for the first time ever, offering flu vaccines to two- and three-year-olds at more than 500 community pharmacies across the region.

To help protect young children in the North West, some GPs are offering flu vaccinations in nursery settings, while Alder Hey Children’s Hospital NHS FT has introduced “flu fairies” to make the flu vaccine less daunting for youngsters and increases uptake.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Covid-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS also recommends the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine to over-65s, to help protect against serious illnesses that are more common in the winter, like pneumonia.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director of commissioning for NHS England in the North West, said: “With flu and Covid-19 cases already rising in the community, it’s more important than ever for people and families to protect themselves with winter vaccines.

“Vaccinations are our best defence and can be life-saving, helping to protect those most at risk from becoming seriously unwell and needing hospital care.

“The flu virus changes from year to year so it’s vital people get the vaccine every year to ensure they are protected against different strains.

“NHS teams across the region are working incredibly hard and making it as easy as possible for people to get their jabs at GP practices, community pharmacies and walk-in clinics. If you’re eligible, or look after someone who is, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Last flu season, the NHS in the North West delivered more than 2.3 million flu jabs to protect the more vulnerable from the virus, part of more than 18.5 million nationally. More than 1.1 million people also received their Covid-19 jabs between September 2024 and March 2025.

People can book a vaccination online, via the NHS App, by calling 119. Find a pharmacy offering a walk-in service.

For more information on recommended vaccinations, visit: nhs.uk/vaccinations.